Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Hanesbrand Inc. (HBI) by 53.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,725 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01M, up from 35,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Hanesbrand Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 10.01 million shares traded or 65.16% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 295.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,933 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $757,000, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18M shares traded or 127.28% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company holds 65,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Madison Hldg Inc holds 41,897 shares. Oak Assocs Oh reported 613,800 shares. Burns J W & holds 24,000 shares. Laurion Management Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 815,584 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Captrust Financial owns 5,157 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 33.31 million shares. National Bank & Trust invested in 0.12% or 34,775 shares. First Eagle Invest Management Ltd Company holds 1.11M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fil has 0.35% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 7.15 million shares. Freestone Hldgs Lc invested in 0% or 2,720 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 15,324 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc owns 80,878 shares. Millennium Ltd Co holds 2.20 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8,549 shares to 2,251 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 738,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.92 million activity. Jones Wendy Elizabeth also sold $354,179 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares. Lee Jae Hyun also sold $919,176 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares. OMIDYAR PIERRE M also sold $1.04 million worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Tuesday, November 20. $522,528 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was sold by Park Joo Man.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, December 22, the company rating was maintained by Aegis Capital. SunTrust downgraded eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Tuesday, July 10 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 31. Cowen & Co maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 16. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $3200 target in Friday, June 30 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 19 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 21 report. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 18 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 34,288 were reported by Aqr Management Limited Liability Co. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Fdx Advisors has 58,423 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd accumulated 1,948 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Banced Corporation has 20,316 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 131,842 shares. Da Davidson Com accumulated 607,402 shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,450 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 463,533 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Parnassus Ca accumulated 17.06M shares or 1.2% of the stock. Greylin Invest Mangement has 78,785 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Among 22 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Hanesbrands had 76 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 17. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of HBI in report on Friday, December 4 to “Conviction Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Monday, February 27 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 27 report. Deutsche Bank initiated Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of HBI in report on Thursday, August 2 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 23. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 3 by UBS. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, October 26.