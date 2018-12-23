Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 8.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 109,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111.84M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $100.4. About 767,544 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 0.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 37.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 33,024 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.69M, down from 53,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nomura Holdings holds 19,816 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,233 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Ledyard Natl Bank has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hilltop Hldgs reported 0.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Archon Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 53,000 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.15% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Partners Ltd has 0.39% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 127,523 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.45M shares. Northside Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 15,749 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 10,990 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 9,425 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc has 15,402 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn owns 208,504 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital has 72,022 shares.

Blackhill Capital Inc, which manages about $660.31M and $618.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 800 shares to 880 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SBG Securities upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, August 11 report. On Tuesday, December 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform”. Cowen & Co maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, February 9. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $120.0 target. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 18 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 15 by Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, October 3. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $116 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, October 20. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy”. Bank of America downgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Wednesday, January 4. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $96 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Tuesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $100 target.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 52,685 shares to 56,414 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (NYSE:TKC) by 84,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

