Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 29.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 1.69 million shares traded or 53.11% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has risen 48.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 1.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 35,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.36 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.20 million, up from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30B market cap company. It closed at $11.59 lastly. It is up 11.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile

Investors sentiment is 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 32 investors sold HBAN shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 79 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 789.38 million shares or 0.99% less from 797.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsr Llc owns 21,101 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pl Limited Liability Company reported 150,000 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 12,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 6,164 shares. Dupont Management reported 9,657 shares. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). The California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 34,942 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 661,470 shares. Carroll Fin reported 1,045 shares stake. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus stated it has 97,948 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 22,560 are held by Highland Llc. Wright Invsts Ser Incorporated has 44,829 shares. Moreover, Private Company Na has 0.09% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Park National Oh reported 351,179 shares.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.56 million activity. 4,820 shares valued at $70,026 were sold by RANSIER KATHLEEN H on Thursday, November 29. $235,723 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D on Thursday, October 25. $624,454 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was sold by Houston Helga on Tuesday, November 13. 5,254 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares with value of $81,715 were sold by Remiker Richard. NEU RICHARD W bought 6,750 shares worth $93,683.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $105.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 31,910 shares to 2,335 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 59,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,371 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA).

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 142.31% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $10.12M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold HIIQ shares while 32 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.18 million shares or 5.49% less from 12.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1492 Mngmt Limited holds 1.61% or 40,015 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 387,226 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd holds 17,620 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Financial Architects invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 26,342 shares. Art Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% or 9,786 shares in its portfolio. 78,659 are held by Indexiq Advsrs Llc. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Wesbanco Bancshares reported 0.04% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Ameritas Investment Prns invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 107,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs Group has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). First Tru LP accumulated 18,387 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Grp holds 15,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 14,800 shares.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $491.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,801 shares to 362,775 shares, valued at $54.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $52,510 activity. Murley Robert S also bought $200,510 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares.

