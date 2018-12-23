Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.19 million, down from 95,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03M shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 35.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 11,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 21,014 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $744,000, down from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28 million shares traded or 69.49% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE STATEMENTS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP THAT THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT LAUER’S BEHAVIOR; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Carey Matt sold $806,149. Kadre Manuel had bought 2,000 shares worth $354,960. Campbell Ann Marie had sold 13,457 shares worth $2.32 million on Wednesday, November 28. Lennie William G. sold 10,854 shares worth $2.19M. Another trade for 117,327 shares valued at $21.17M was made by Menear Craig A on Wednesday, November 14. Another trade for 7,203 shares valued at $1.28 million was sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 18.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $818.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE) by 56,868 shares to 316,240 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 13,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays Mbs Bond Etf (MBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Dominion has 1,540 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 0.46% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.94 million shares. Ssi Invest Management Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Finemark Fincl Bank And invested in 1.26% or 99,603 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.55% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capital Global reported 17.03M shares. Seabridge Advisors Lc stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Osborne Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.21% or 45,755 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Intrust Bancorporation Na owns 0.66% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,561 shares. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Com has 2,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 7,946 are owned by Howe & Rusling Inc. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.86% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,692 shares. Private Trust Co Na reported 1.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Company has 1.94% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 6,997 were reported by Portland Global Lc. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 56,459 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc reported 6,409 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company holds 5.23 million shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Co has 0.48% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.16 million shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 3.39 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% stake. 6,737 were accumulated by Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc invested 0.66% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The California-based Windward Cap Management Ca has invested 1.39% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Japan-based Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Comm Limited has invested 0.46% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kemper Master Retirement Tru reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tpg Group Hldgs (Sbs) Advsr stated it has 3.30M shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 26.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $2.82 billion for 13.61 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $550,461 activity. 7,636 Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares with value of $282,799 were sold by BACON KENNETH J.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 11,327 shares to 363,260 shares, valued at $105.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).