Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 57,481 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.91M, down from 60,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending.

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 2.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305.81 million, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 11.36% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.2 per share. AFG’s profit will be $174.05M for 11.31 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $33.78 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by JOSEPH GREGORY G, worth $92,912 on Wednesday, December 12.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45 billion for 18.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $259.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL) by 17,653 shares to 24,453 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

