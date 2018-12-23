Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 17.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 80,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,130 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.58M, down from 467,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.16. About 443,473 shares traded or 101.94% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 16.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500.

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 21.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 20,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,750 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.35M, up from 94,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 2.59M shares traded or 36.74% up from the average. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 24.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 34.93 million shares or 0.61% more from 34.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Comml Bank Usa accumulated 4,192 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 2,065 shares. 426,550 are owned by Becker Management Inc. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny invested in 0% or 1,778 shares. Cardinal Mngmt Ltd Co Ct owns 387,130 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). New South Mgmt holds 3.02% or 911,267 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp owns 416 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank reported 69,591 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Svcs Incorporated invested in 19,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Palo Capital Inc stated it has 8,015 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 1,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Jefferies Group Inc Lc has 153,727 shares.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Itâ€™s official: McDermott leases entire Houston building for new HQ – Houston Business Journal” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Upstream energy co. to move HQ to former CB&I campus in The Woodlands – Houston Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Howard Hughes Corp. buys two office buildings, land in Woodlands, TX – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Take two: Dine-in cinema to anchor Woodlands development after canceling plans for Cypress location – Houston Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The Howard Hughes Corp. opens Victoria Ward Park in Honolulu with an immersive light show by Symmetry Labs (Slideshow) – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valvoline Inc by 596,204 shares to 3.33M shares, valued at $70.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 46,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Among 8 analysts covering Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Howard Hughes had 17 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 13. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 10 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, September 24 by TheStreet. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Hold” rating and $140.0 target in Thursday, March 8 report. The stock of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) earned “Buy” rating by BWS Financial on Thursday, June 8. The stock of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Citigroup. On Friday, June 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy”. As per Sunday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The stock of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 13.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $100.50 million activity. $199,320 worth of stock was bought by Treacy Simon Joseph on Monday, December 17. Weinreb David also bought $5.47 million worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) shares. 1,000 shares were bought by Furber Jeffrey D., worth $109,880 on Wednesday, November 28. $108,980 worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) was bought by MODEL ALLEN J. On Monday, December 17 Herlitz Grant bought $500,394 worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 5,091 shares.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 13.28% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.28 per share. HHC’s profit will be $47.77 million for 20.76 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Liberty Global: On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Anticipate 12% Gains Ahead For SUSA – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Liberty Global Shares Enters Oversold Territory (LBTYA) – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Liberty Global, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Platinum Group Metals, Asure Software, Oragenics, and MGE Energy Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global-Vodafone Deal Faces EU Antitrust Investigation – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Liberty Global had 59 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 16 by Goldman Sachs. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, August 24 report. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on Friday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, January 23 the stock rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, November 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Pivotal Research maintained Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on Friday, January 15 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4300 target in Friday, June 16 report. The stock of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Pivotal Research. The stock of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 19.