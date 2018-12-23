Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57 million, up from 49,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $13.39 during the last trading session, reaching $278.86. About 2.33 million shares traded or 101.22% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 74.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 5,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1,951 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $218,000, down from 7,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 1.46 million shares traded or 81.99% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UBS Starts Varian Medical (VAR) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Why you canâ€™t trust Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” published on May 11, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Appoints Anat Ashkenazi to Board – StreetInsider.com” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Varian (VAR) Halcyon Treatment System Receives China NMPA Approval – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian: Dominant Moat Growth Driver – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 10, 2017.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $5.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 38,200 shares to 950,235 shares, valued at $67.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxstage Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 90,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold VAR shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 82.89 million shares or 1.57% more from 81.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 73,573 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 27,132 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.17% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 182,363 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 20,552 shares. Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 60,276 shares. 1.47 million were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Laurion Cap Management LP accumulated 5,191 shares. Johnson Group Incorporated reported 90 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 777 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Orrstown Financial Svcs holds 750 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 15,673 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & Communication stated it has 625 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7,411 are held by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com.

Among 13 analysts covering Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Varian Medical Systems Inc. had 43 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 28 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 26. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) earned “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, September 7. As per Thursday, November 12, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets initiated Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) on Tuesday, December 22 with “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, November 30.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $2.58 million activity. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider MOMSEN MAGNUS sold $312,696. 10,000 shares valued at $1.11 million were sold by GUERTIN TIMOTHY E on Wednesday, September 5. Shares for $101,603 were sold by BISCHOPING GARY E JR on Wednesday, October 31.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VAR’s profit will be $96.58 million for 25.35 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.62% negative EPS growth.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $421.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 62,875 shares to 57,668 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp by 38,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,110 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Among 29 analysts covering Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Illumina Inc had 115 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $345 target in Tuesday, July 31 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $170 target in Tuesday, October 13 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 2 report. As per Wednesday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Citigroup. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Tuesday, September 26. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Barclays Capital. Leerink Swann reinitiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, November 10 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold ILMN shares while 207 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 126.72 million shares or 1.43% less from 128.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blue Finance Cap Incorporated holds 0.22% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 1,210 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0.16% or 10.83 million shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab accumulated 8,039 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Asset has 11,338 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 174,538 shares. Agf Investments has invested 1.37% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Alliancebernstein LP owns 241,459 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning holds 0.03% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru reported 843 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Company Il accumulated 0.01% or 707 shares. Int Investors has invested 0.68% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 52,130 shares. First Republic owns 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 11,480 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,533 shares. has invested 4.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).