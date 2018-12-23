Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (UEPS) by 52.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.19 million, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.41M market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 661,520 shares traded or 49.34% up from the average. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 56.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT SAID IN COURT PAPERS ITS MAKING OPERATIONAL LOSS; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY FUNDAMENTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95; 23/03/2018 – Net 1 Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – South African Constitutional Court pronounces judgment on payment of social welfare grants after April 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 FOREIGNERS BOUGHT NET 1,264.8BLN YEN OF JAPANESE BONDS IN WEEK; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TO APPEAL ORDER TO REPAY 317M RAND TO SASSA; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT CPS IS IN DISPUTE WITH WELFARE AGENCY OVER CHARGES; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS- COURT ORDERED VARIATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN SASSA, CPS, AND RESULTANT PAYMENT MADE IN SUM OF ZAR 317 MLN BE REVIEWED AND SET ASIDE; 09/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MARCH 9, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH IT CAN BORROW UP TO ZAR 210 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO CHALLENGE HIGH COURT’S ORDER ON SASSA IMPLEMENTATION

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology Corp (IDTI) by 8.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 58,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 596,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.96M, down from 654,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 4.95 million shares traded or 102.07% up from the average. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) has risen 60.60% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 284,217 shares to 320,783 shares, valued at $22.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci India Small Cap Etf (SMIN) by 25,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $3.49 million activity. Shares for $127,950 were sold by Shepard David. Allexandre Chris sold $99,000 worth of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) on Thursday, July 5. 33,300 Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) shares with value of $1.57M were sold by Chittipeddi Sailesh.

Investors sentiment is 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 45 investors sold IDTI shares while 104 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 112.64 million shares or 7.09% less from 121.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has 4.93 million shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.2% or 437,650 shares. Millrace Asset Group Incorporated owns 47,908 shares. Gam Ag owns 100,000 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 39,718 shares. Ent Svcs Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 119 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Aperio Ltd Com accumulated 32,579 shares. 175,000 were reported by Water Island Cap Limited Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership owns 281 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp reported 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 202,346 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 84,200 shares.

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BofA: Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI)’s Samsung Exposure Could Limit Upside – Benzinga” on May 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Integrated Device Technology Managing To Stay Ahead Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2018: GLOW,TSG,TSGI.TO,IDTI,CAMP – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, FIVE, ETSY – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Renesas And IDT – It May Or May Not Be True, But It Makes Some Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Analysts await Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 22.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.31 per share. IDTI’s profit will be $49.03 million for 31.77 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Integrated Device Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Integrated Device (NASDAQ:IDTI), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Integrated Device had 62 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. PiperJaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, September 11 report. The stock of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, September 11. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 30. On Monday, May 23 the stock rating was initiated by Brean Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy”. The stock of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 11 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 16. Chardan Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Monday, February 8 report. The rating was maintained by Needham on Tuesday, May 1 with “Buy”.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $510.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT) by 100,200 shares to 115,972 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,380 shares, and cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN).

Among 2 analysts covering Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had 5 analyst reports since August 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 9 report. On Friday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 12 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has “Sell” rating given on Saturday, August 22 by Zacks.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold UEPS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 1.15% more from 26.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invests has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 64,185 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Communications has 23,016 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.34% or 106,955 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 187,365 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,158 shares. Boston Partners reported 202,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank holds 101,192 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 3,255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 50,767 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seizert Capital Lc accumulated 45,088 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd invested in 917,912 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $601,351 activity. Kotze Herman bought 12,000 shares worth $80,880. The insider Seabrooke Christopher Stefan bought $53,971. $80,127 worth of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was bought by MOCKETT ALFRED T. Singh-Bushell Ekta had bought 2,000 shares worth $10,000.