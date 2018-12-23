Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 6.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 164,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $167.62M, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 4.88 million shares traded or 53.16% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.13% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 0.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 23,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.99 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $162.22M, down from 5.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 7.63 million shares traded or 74.83% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 10,000 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 6,993 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com holds 0.63% or 92,369 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Kempner Capital Mgmt holds 2.29% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 110,015 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd has 3.63% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares holds 6,500 shares. 45,000 are owned by Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Co. Clinton Gru holds 0.31% or 26,830 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap holds 0% or 63 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 105,700 shares. Hartford Invest Management Com invested in 39,517 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset has 0.79% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 6.51M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 20,927 shares or 0% of the stock. 47,392 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc.

More important recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic downgraded at J.P. Morgan on weaker 2019 phosphate outlook – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) CEO James O’Rourke Presents at Citi’s 2018 Basic Materials Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha”, Streetinsider.com published: “Mosaic (MOS) Sees Phosphate Supply and Demand Tight Into 2019, Reasonably Bullish on Potash – Bloomberg, Citing CEO – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. The Mosaic Company had 110 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 13, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, April 14 by Cowen & Co. IBC upgraded the shares of MOS in report on Monday, February 12 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Wednesday, February 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 7 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MOS in report on Thursday, April 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 14 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 2 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 5. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 9 by Atlantic Securities.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $59,360 activity.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 16,223 shares to 108,967 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 79,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOS’s profit will be $212.01M for 12.98 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ICE Clear Credit Receives Recognised Clearing House Status from the Monetary Authority of Singapore – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Day of mourning – which markets are closed? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Barrons.com published: “Bitcoin Gets a Thumbs Up From NYSEâ€™s Chairman – Barron’s” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICE Data Services Selected as the New Benchmark Provider for BlackRock iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin and digital assets are here to stay, says NYSE chairman, despite bear market – CNBC” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 20.55% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ICE’s profit will be $501.23 million for 20.69 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.53% EPS growth.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 106,099 shares to 4.52M shares, valued at $152.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 20,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.