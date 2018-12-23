Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 1161.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 47,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,018 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.87M, up from 4,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 45.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 5,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,710 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $381,000, down from 12,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52M shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “IBM (IBM) Reports Agreement to Expand Pact with Samsung to Include 7nm Chip Manufacturing – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bitcoin review: IBM joins Columbia University, crypto prices tumble – New York Business Journal” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reuters: IBM, HPE victims of Chinese hacking – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat proxy shows ‘opportunity’ for upset bids in IBM deal – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Shares for $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. $495,846 worth of stock was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. 1,000 shares valued at $114,673 were bought by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31. $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M. Gherson Diane J had sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Legacy Cap Ptnrs holds 0.23% or 3,274 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). House Lc reported 31,772 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Pinnacle Prtn has 0.26% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kings Point Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,076 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,581 shares. 261 were accumulated by Macroview Invest Limited Liability Com. Thomasville National Bank holds 2,949 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management reported 8,705 shares. First Citizens Bank Trust holds 0.23% or 13,881 shares. 8,641 are owned by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il. First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 4,158 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 364,159 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.84% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $172 target in Tuesday, July 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, August 15 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, January 19 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Friday, March 9. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $198.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, October 20. Guggenheim initiated the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, January 4 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold”. As per Friday, July 14, the company rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton. On Tuesday, April 4 the stock rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Sell”. As per Tuesday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 1 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, December 14 by Wells Fargo. BTIG Research downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Wednesday, June 20 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, January 26. Stifel Nicolaus reinitiated the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech invested in 1.16M shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company holds 22,656 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 14,570 shares. Hartford Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 429,625 are owned by Schroder Mgmt. Victory Capital accumulated 0.01% or 93,728 shares. Fund Evaluation Group Inc holds 19,375 shares. Smith Moore And Communication invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Saratoga Research And Investment Mngmt reported 686,500 shares stake. The Missouri-based Country Club Na has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 241,589 shares or 0.19% of the stock. American Ins Tx has 0.31% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cypress Gru Inc holds 68,175 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98 million for 23.98 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $15.56 million activity. $5.46M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III on Tuesday, September 11. $8.78 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by TERUEL JAVIER G.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Did McDonald’s (MCD) & Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Jump Friday? – Nasdaq” on September 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks dazzles with new NYC reserve roastery – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Coca-Cola & McDonald’s Looked Strong, Is Starbucks (SBUX) Next? – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks: Buy at the High? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, SBUX, MCO, MMC – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.