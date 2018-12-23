Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 45.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,910 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25 million, up from 10,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 52.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 36,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.81 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H had sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 59,162 shares valued at $6.43 million was sold by Capossela Christopher C. Shares for $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00 million and $35.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,184 shares to 4,184 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. On Thursday, November 1 WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,153 shares. 4,311 shares were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY, worth $495,846 on Wednesday, October 31. Rometty Virginia M also bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $232,838 was bought by Swedish Joseph. 1,000 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $114,673 were bought by OWENS JAMES W.

