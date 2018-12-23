Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 24.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 20,596 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.48 million, up from 16,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21M shares traded or 219.63% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 16.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold 5,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,756 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90 million, down from 30,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. On Thursday, September 13 HOOPER MICHELE J sold $1.32 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,000 shares. $1.72M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, November 28. On Wednesday, July 18 Shine Kenneth Irwin sold $45,262 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 177 shares. 15,393 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.07M were sold by WILSON D ELLEN. $2.16M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by Nelson Steven H on Thursday, September 13.

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc, which manages about $278.97 million and $367.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 366 shares to 3,498 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 4,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

