Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 6060.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 180,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,885 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.43 million, up from 2,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.36. About 526,160 shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 5.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 102.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 22,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,452 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.19M, up from 21,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 6.16M shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.69 million activity. Ribieras JeanMichel sold $542,049 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Wednesday, September 19. 4,725 shares valued at $256,821 were sold by SIMS JOHN V on Wednesday, September 19.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $487.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,112 shares to 153,328 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jabre Sa owns 35,000 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Heartland Inc has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.35% or 119,236 shares in its portfolio. Holderness holds 0.41% or 18,309 shares. Pitcairn holds 11,899 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And reported 9,834 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 14,802 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 42,072 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 3,227 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 49,550 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 443,383 shares. Rfg Advisory Group Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Among 19 analysts covering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. International Paper Company had 86 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 20 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Tuesday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $49 target. On Friday, June 2 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Tuesday, October 9 to “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, September 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 2 to “Buy”. As per Monday, January 25, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. On Wednesday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 17.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 121,000 shares to 84,680 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,866 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Gpoup Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $358,550 activity.

Among 20 analysts covering Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Landstar System had 81 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 29 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 30 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 31. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 28 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Thursday, August 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 20. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, October 23 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, December 20, the company rating was initiated by Susquehanna.