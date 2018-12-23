Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 12.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 9,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,362 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29 million, down from 74,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 3.86M shares traded or 89.25% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.03% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 59.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 667,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.49 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 2.36M shares traded or 247.55% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 20.95% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight

Among 6 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. ACI Worldwide had 9 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 12 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 23 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt given on Wednesday, June 15. Avondale maintained ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) rating on Friday, February 26. Avondale has “Market Outperform” rating and $22 target. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, December 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 4. The rating was maintained by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Friday, November 4 with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.92 million activity. 8,000 shares were sold by SANCHEZ ADALIO T, worth $215,622 on Friday, August 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACIW shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 116.68 million shares or 0.76% less from 117.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.04M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.35% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 269,074 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.05% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, River Road Asset Ltd Co has 0.45% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 769,179 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Proshare Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 30,794 shares. Blair William And Com Il invested in 0% or 9,396 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 59,009 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Artisan Partners Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Cipher Capital LP holds 0.06% or 11,634 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Horrell Mngmt has invested 0.07% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 3.80M are owned by P2 Cap Prns Limited Liability.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $48.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4,934 shares to 66,348 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 306,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF).

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 1.89% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.53 per share. IRM’s profit will be $154.55 million for 14.88 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold IRM shares while 120 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 241.45 million shares or 2.25% more from 236.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 137,241 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 4.51M shares. Millennium Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Rampart Llc holds 21,436 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Trust Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Automobile Association reported 628,349 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.12% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 399,583 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 200 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 38,444 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.24% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 67,951 shares. Green Street holds 58,500 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Charter Tru holds 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 8,112 shares. Vantage Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,510 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $123,602 activity. Brown Stuart B also sold $61,915 worth of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) shares.