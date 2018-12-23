Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 10.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 7,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,128 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.12M, down from 69,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 5.01 million shares traded or 132.20% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 11.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 25,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.52M, down from 28,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $19.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 0.44% stake. West Oak Capital Lc invested in 0% or 350 shares. Kensico Corp invested in 1.57 million shares or 2.12% of the stock. 62,411 are owned by Boston Advsr Ltd Co. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 14,614 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 45,350 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Amer International Group Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 213,175 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 729,288 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 5,725 were accumulated by Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Carroll Assocs stated it has 756 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 23,690 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. FISV’s profit will be $342.69M for 20.62 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.67% EPS growth.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $192.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 9,834 shares to 53,494 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE) by 22,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Among 26 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Fiserv had 68 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point initiated the shares of FISV in report on Friday, April 15 with “Sell” rating. On Monday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $115.0 target in Wednesday, October 11 report. Citigroup maintained Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) rating on Thursday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $76 target. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Monday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 10. On Friday, October 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 17 by Guggenheim. BMO Capital Markets maintained Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Thursday, February 8 with “Market Perform” rating. Monness Crespi maintained Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) rating on Monday, January 9. Monness Crespi has “Buy” rating and $118 target.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $318.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 73,330 shares to 184,280 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf by 6,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,443 shares, and has risen its stake in 1A Etf.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, July 14 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray reinitiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, October 5. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $105.0 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Alembic. On Tuesday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Atlantic Securities downgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, July 21. Atlantic Securities has “Sell” rating and $11300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, October 18. On Thursday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Buy”. On Monday, March 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 20.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Kapusta Ronald A also sold $1.23M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, November 8. 30,943 shares were sold by Sneed Michael E, worth $4.41M. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $5.77M was sold by Duato Joaquin. On Friday, December 14 the insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910. The insider PRINCE CHARLES bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731. MULCAHY ANNE M also bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hamel Associates holds 66,466 shares. Elm Ltd Liability invested in 5,864 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 18,530 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Finance reported 13,443 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ht Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.72% or 12,999 shares. Truepoint invested in 4,139 shares. Schaller Gp holds 2,745 shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 1.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aldebaran Inc accumulated 33,794 shares or 3.03% of the stock. Apriem reported 3,095 shares. Accredited Inc stated it has 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Adirondack Trust reported 2.77% stake. Schulhoff And reported 56,325 shares.