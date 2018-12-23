Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 2,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,819 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.63M, down from 14,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Techn (EDU) by 30.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 275,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $87.34M, up from 905,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Education & Techn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 1.72 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 38.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” published on December 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J’s Tremfya beats Novartis’ Cosentyx in late-stage psoriasis study; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,092 shares to 13,242 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 2 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $119 target in Thursday, August 4 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 15 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 19 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Monetary Grp Incorporated holds 0.97% or 18,400 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Services Corp invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Da Davidson And invested in 498,105 shares. Amp invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Front Barnett Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 10,028 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 137,470 shares. Finance Engines Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 123 shares. Peavine Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 4,890 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co invested in 265,842 shares. 58,581 are owned by Salem Capital. Putnam Fl Invest holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 52,257 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.16% or 496,219 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Citizens Commercial Bank Tru Co invested in 0.8% or 52,008 shares. Salient Com Lta invested in 2.63% or 170,600 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41 million on Monday, December 3. $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Duato Joaquin. Sneed Michael E had sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41M. $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. 264,465 shares were sold by Gorsky Alex, worth $38.60 million on Friday, November 16. On Friday, December 14 MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 748 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had 43 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by TH Capital with “Buy” on Monday, January 18. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $27 target in Wednesday, September 9 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 17 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 24. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, August 27 report. The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 21 by Macquarie Research. The company was initiated on Thursday, July 21 by Brean Capital. CLSA downgraded the shares of EDU in report on Thursday, May 24 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 14 by Credit Suisse.