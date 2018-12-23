Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 16.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 13,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 100,021 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.82 million, up from 86,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 48.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 21,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,433 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.71 million, up from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 2.96M shares traded or 126.39% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has declined 16.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker Co to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC to Explore Options for U.S. Baking Business; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disagree With FTC’s Conclusion; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa2 Rating Of J.M. Smucker On Ainsworth Announcement; 06/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert from market research firm on J.M. Smucker; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $1.51 million activity. Knudsen Jeannette L sold $166,104 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $277,550 was made by SMUCKER MARK T on Monday, July 16. SMUCKER RICHARD K had bought 20,000 shares worth $2.06M on Friday, November 30. 518 shares were sold by Penrose Jill R, worth $55,048 on Wednesday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 86.60 million shares or 4.30% less from 90.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 12,701 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Capstone Inv Limited stated it has 1,275 shares. Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 676,097 were accumulated by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Principal Financial Gp accumulated 0.02% or 231,929 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Arete Wealth Advsr invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 40,300 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 2,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insurance Commerce has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 948 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees owns 4,109 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 37,955 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 47,935 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $67.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 12,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,952 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Among 20 analysts covering J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM), 6 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. J. M. Smucker Company has $155 highest and $95 lowest target. $117.64’s average target is 22.41% above currents $96.1 stock price. J. M. Smucker Company had 82 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) rating on Tuesday, April 11. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $126 target. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 8. Hilliard Lyons upgraded The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Thursday, September 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 10 by Tigress Financial. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 10 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) rating on Thursday, June 1. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $126 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 19 by Credit Suisse. Susquehanna maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12800 target in Wednesday, May 31 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Friday, June 10. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 4 with “Hold”.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Kapusta Ronald A had sold 3,643 shares worth $536,638. The insider Sneed Michael E sold $3.91M. 40,000 shares were sold by Duato Joaquin, worth $5.77M on Wednesday, November 7. 2,000 shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES, worth $268,731 on Friday, December 14. PEREZ WILLIAM D had bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910. 748 shares valued at $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $170.0 highest and $90 lowest target. $137.42’s average target is 7.28% above currents $128.09 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, January 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, March 14. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, April 20. Wells Fargo maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $155.0 target. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 20 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. The rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Neutral” on Friday, December 18. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 0.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.19 million shares. Haverford holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.04M shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tekla Mgmt Ltd Co reported 5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). American Natl Ins Tx accumulated 1.39% or 204,650 shares. Moreover, Numerixs has 0.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,800 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 17,121 shares. Tiemann Advsrs invested in 19,823 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc invested 1.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited owns 911,536 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Llc has 1.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cim Ltd holds 0.14% or 2,719 shares. Dillon & Assocs owns 57,860 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 423,786 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio.