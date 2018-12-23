Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,679 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $421,000, down from 8,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 79,776 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.02M, down from 87,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 20. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 21. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 22 by Pacific Crest. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, October 8. The rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Strong-Buy” on Wednesday, September 2. The company was maintained on Friday, January 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial to “Buy” on Monday, January 23. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, September 26.

Geller Family Office Services Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $169.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,433 shares to 319,026 shares, valued at $93.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 36,500 shares worth $4.06M. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15M worth of stock. Another trade for 118,000 shares valued at $13.09 million was sold by Hood Amy. On Friday, October 26 the insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70M.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Microsoft a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: UPLD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, CIEN, QTRH – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: IQ, QCOM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2018: DCAR, SPI, CSIQ, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGMA, PVTL, BILI, NTES, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Georgia-based Montag A & Associates has invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Management Llc, Texas-based fund reported 75,953 shares. Generation Mngmt Llp has 6.11M shares for 5.58% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mariner Wealth Advsr invested in 1.07% or 169,238 shares. The Texas-based Sather Gp Incorporated has invested 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 16.05M were reported by Principal Financial Grp. Eagle Cap Ltd has invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Kingdom-based Sarasin & Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 3,387 shares. 10.93 million were reported by Barclays Public Limited. Moreover, Dudley And Shanley Inc has 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Capital Partners, Wisconsin-based fund reported 36,112 shares. California-based Wealthfront has invested 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Kapusta Ronald A sold $536,638 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, December 13. $38.60 million worth of stock was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. On Friday, December 14 the insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050. Sneed Michael E also sold $4.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 23. $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Duato Joaquin. Fasolo Peter sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 14. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, February 27 with “Neutral” rating. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, April 12 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 11.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Weak Sign – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Indian regulator issues Baby Powder order to J&J – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Defended at Wells Fargo; Stock Oversold – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.