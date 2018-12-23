Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 105.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.19 million, up from 28,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 6.73 million shares traded or 135.19% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has declined 18.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 11,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 88,870 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.28 million, up from 77,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio)

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, July 20 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, October 19 with “Buy”. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 6 by Societe Generale. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research on Friday, July 21 to “Sell”. Atlantic Securities downgraded the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, July 21 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Underweight” rating by Alembic on Friday, July 21. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 26 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $152.0 target in Tuesday, October 17 report.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $1.08 million were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. Shares for $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 was made by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M on Monday, December 3. 29,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $3.91M were sold by Sneed Michael E. $38.60M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16.

