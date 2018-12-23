Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 69.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 27,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, up from 39,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 2.91 million shares traded or 194.44% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 5.65% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 17/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 06/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS HAS IDENTIFIED ~20K BRCA VARIANTS: SPOKESMAN; 16/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA CONNECTED WITH INVESTIGATION INTO CLAIMS SUBMITTED FOR PAYMENT UNDER MEDICARE AND MEDICAID; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors (MYGN); 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL COVERAGE DECISION FOR GENESIGHT; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAYS GENESIGHT USE SHOWED 50% IMPROVEMENT MDD REMISSION; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q EPS 16c

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 175,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $181.67M, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 11/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says U.S. economy still looks ‘pretty good’; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, October 13. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 15 by RBC Capital Markets. Sandler O’Neill maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Tuesday, January 16. Sandler O’Neill has “Hold” rating and $120.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, December 6. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by Jefferies. Atlantic Securities upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, January 18 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Nomura. Atlantic Securities upgraded the shares of JPM in report on Friday, January 15 to “Overweight” rating. On Friday, January 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 149,925 shares to 274,918 shares, valued at $29.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) invested 1.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Menora Mivtachim Holdings owns 1.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 462,835 shares. The New York-based Cohen Steers has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Salient Tru Lta owns 12,077 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.06 million shares stake. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 32,768 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 2.43M shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 1,430 shares. Intersect Cap Limited holds 1.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,699 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 2.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Van Eck holds 0.02% or 38,559 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 8.43M shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc invested 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spc Fincl reported 24,643 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 1.31% stake.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $3.50M were sold by Smith Gordon.

Among 20 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Myriad Genetics had 73 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) rating on Friday, October 6. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $24 target. As per Wednesday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $54 target in Wednesday, October 10 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of MYGN in report on Wednesday, February 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, August 10 with “Sell”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, January 22 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 10 by Gabelli. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 15 by Mizuho. The rating was upgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann on Wednesday, February 8 to “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 18 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.49, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MYGN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 2.53% more from 71.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 4,361 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 8,770 were accumulated by Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Com. Marathon Cap reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). 31,100 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. 101,483 are owned by Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication owns 15,200 shares. 2,844 are held by Quantbot L P. Baillie Gifford Co has 9.55 million shares. American Int Gru Incorporated invested in 52,744 shares. Dsam (London) Ltd holds 8,462 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 177,421 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 21,665 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 0.22% or 3.89 million shares. Castleark Management Ltd stated it has 22,760 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Since July 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $9.74 million activity. On Wednesday, July 11 Capone Mark Christopher sold $3.28M worth of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 80,000 shares. $1.26 million worth of stock was sold by HENDERSON JOHN T on Wednesday, July 11. MARSH RICHARD M also sold $3.03 million worth of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares.