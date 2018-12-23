San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) by 90.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 25,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305,000, down from 27,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/05/2018 – JPM’s Michele Echoes Reinhart’s Warning of Emerging-Market Risks (Video); 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 60.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 1,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,964 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $812,000, up from 1,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 2.98M shares traded or 103.70% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $267.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 11,397 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 27,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, September 17 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, November 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, January 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 17 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 1. The company was maintained on Monday, July 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, January 12 with “Hold”. Bruyette & Woods” upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 17 report.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase retains top spot among U.S. banks; still No. 1 in the Valley – Phoenix Business Journal” on December 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS), J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) – New Addition To Even Financial Leadership Looks To Make API Expansion A Priority – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is JPMorgan Chase a Buy? – Motley Fool” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Banking Roundup: JPMorgan tops largest banks listâ€¦ BofA CEOâ€™s outlook for 2019 – New York Business Journal” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 23,989 are owned by Salem Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 59,872 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 825,391 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 357,881 are held by Dana. One Capital Mngmt Lc owns 38,136 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. 3.77M were reported by Mawer Invest Management Ltd. M Kraus And reported 4,566 shares. 2,053 are held by Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Avenir Corporation reported 1,830 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 5,212 shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual Ins has 2.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.13 million shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru has 137,507 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.42% or 4.13 million shares in its portfolio. Town Country Retail Bank Dba First Bankers holds 33,692 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon sold $3.50 million worth of stock or 30,725 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Hold” rating and $243.0 target in Wednesday, January 3 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, December 4. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, October 13 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, March 9 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, May 24 to “Neutral”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Thursday, January 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $275.0 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Wednesday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 31 by Jefferies.