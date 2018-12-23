Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 139.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd bought 16,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24M, up from 11,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 2.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 49,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $110.44M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 6.82 million shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 23.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK

Among 25 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.88 per share. LVS’s profit will be $673.68 million for 14.10 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 65 investors sold LVS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 278.58 million shares or 4.69% less from 292.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Securities has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 19,937 shares in its portfolio. 760 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 213,123 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Shell Asset accumulated 29,862 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 689,394 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability owns 474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ascend Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 400,320 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 0.58% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 139,262 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Avalon Advsr has 302,987 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 10,115 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Art Advsrs Limited reported 110,696 shares.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $416.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 36,500 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $188.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive.