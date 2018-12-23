Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 67.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 71,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,901 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.59 million, up from 106,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 2.09M shares traded or 135.58% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 33.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.64% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Net Long-Term Outflows $2.7B

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) by 11.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 2.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.80 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $370.12 million, down from 18.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 2.86 million shares traded or 104.70% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 11.82% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.57 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $84.08M for 8.72 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.24% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. RLJ Lodging Trust had 55 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 6 by Compass Point. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25.0 target in Wednesday, November 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Compass Point. The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of RLJ in report on Friday, February 9 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Thursday, May 19. Boenning & Scattergood maintained RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) rating on Monday, August 7. Boenning & Scattergood has “Sell” rating and $19.5000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 27 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold RLJ shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 172.10 million shares or 1.97% more from 168.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.18% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Moreover, Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Nj has 0.7% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 1.15 million shares. Asset Management One stated it has 0.02% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). 17.32M were accumulated by Blackrock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 55,693 shares. Axa holds 496,421 shares. Sei Invs Communication has 0.05% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Utah Retirement Sys owns 17,207 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0% or 115,049 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 32,410 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) or 266,116 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 13,865 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,111 shares. Fmr Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 3.49 million shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $33.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) by 3.14 million shares to 6.10M shares, valued at $49.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Real Asset Inc And Grow (JRI) by 32,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold LM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 68.77 million shares or 2.98% less from 70.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Silchester Int Ltd Liability Partnership owns 170,846 shares. Voya Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 4,847 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 104,000 are held by Boston Prtnrs. New York-based Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 47,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Transamerica stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Com Tn owns 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 145 shares. Moreover, Oberweis Asset has 0.06% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Macquarie Gp accumulated 1.27M shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since September 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $317,905 activity.

Among 16 analysts covering Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Legg Mason Inc. had 79 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 3 to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 13 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $59 target in Monday, November 2 report. On Thursday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 10 with “Underweight”. The stock of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12. On Monday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 29 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by Bank of America.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $13.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 307,757 shares to 358,765 shares, valued at $19.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 60,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,474 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).