Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 17.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 12,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 81,315 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.38 million, up from 68,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $89.1. About 708,397 shares traded or 118.40% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.83% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 325.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $559,000, up from 15,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 7.09 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) has declined 22.71% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 15/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Placed Bonds Using Blockchain Technology; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity; 25/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF 35B RUB OF LOANS; 21/03/2018 – Rosneft says agreement with Sistema fully implemented -RIA; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $16.38 million activity. 75,000 shares were sold by Myers Keith G, worth $7.75 million. Shares for $489,215 were sold by WILBURN TYREE G on Thursday, December 6. Stelly Donald Dwayne sold $273,730 worth of stock.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $347.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acm Research by 28,962 shares to 56,117 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc by 38,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,965 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Among 15 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. LHC Group had 38 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, August 7. Jefferies maintained LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) rating on Wednesday, September 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $68.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Stephens. On Friday, January 27 the stock rating was initiated by Benchmark with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, September 1 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 4 by Craig Hallum. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 27 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 17. Stephens initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.85, from 2.74 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold LHCG shares while 87 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.54 million shares or 0.11% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 6,957 shares in its portfolio. 4,310 were reported by Boston Advisors Ltd Llc. 37,074 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Fiera Capital has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 71,889 shares. First Light Asset Management Llc has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Vanguard Group reported 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Sei Investments invested in 131,075 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 1,135 shares. Campbell Newman Asset accumulated 5,548 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Co Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 212,099 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 42,271 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mobile TeleSystems had 20 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of MBT in report on Wednesday, December 6 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 5. The stock of Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 19. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 24 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, July 26 to “Buy”. Credit Suisse initiated Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) rating on Monday, June 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $10 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Friday, April 7. Citigroup downgraded Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) rating on Thursday, March 10. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8 target. As per Friday, October 21, the company rating was upgraded by Raiffeisen Centrobank.