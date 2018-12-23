New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 219,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $91.23 million, down from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 6.38 million shares traded or 96.89% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 35.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 39.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 32,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.36M, down from 83,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.36 million shares traded or 69.85% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps

Among 19 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. MetLife had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, July 16. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Monday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, May 5. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, March 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 14 by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, December 9, the company rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research. The company was maintained on Friday, August 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 5. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 19 with “Buy”.

More recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Names New Leaders for Japan and EMEA – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “MetLife Is Properly Positioned For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $364.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,233 shares to 24,899 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Funds (VFH) by 45,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Lp (NYSE:KKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Inc reported 66.34 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush invested 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 12,756 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 0.05% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 62,548 shares. Bokf Na reported 27,543 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Webster State Bank N A has 0.05% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Intrust Retail Bank Na has invested 0.27% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 50,725 are owned by Argyle Capital Management. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0.43% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Mirae Asset Invests has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). First Allied Advisory Svcs has 14,542 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.53% or 315,254 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Quantum Cap Management holds 0.35% or 21,209 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 311 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. LKQ had 32 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 6. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, August 26. Stifel Nicolaus reinitiated the shares of LKQ in report on Tuesday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, January 18, the company rating was initiated by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, September 10 by Jefferies. Northcoast upgraded LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) on Monday, February 12 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, December 10. Jefferies maintained the shares of LKQ in report on Wednesday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Tuesday, April 17 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Hold”.

More recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Corporation Amends and Extends its Senior Secured Credit Facility – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “The Market Cap Game Show: Episode 6 – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold LKQ shares while 150 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 271.42 million shares or 0.14% more from 271.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Tru Na holds 22,723 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 6,888 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 69,575 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 1.45 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 38,344 shares stake. Shaker Invs Limited Com Oh stated it has 61,370 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd owns 10,800 shares. Partner Fund Management Lp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.38 million shares. Bridges Inv Management Inc owns 10,250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 14,189 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 2.30M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gmt Cap Corporation holds 0.85% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.03 million shares. Pggm holds 164,323 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech owns 19,900 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company owns 2.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 639,221 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $159.10M for 11.79 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.