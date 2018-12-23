First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) by 2.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,951 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.75M, down from 239,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 86.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 1,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,155 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.87M, up from 2,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $290.29. About 1.11M shares traded or 57.45% up from the average. ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has risen 72.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. On Friday, August 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $29,407. On Tuesday, September 18 CROOM MARSHALL A sold $1.80M worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 15,735 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management owns 1.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,375 shares. First Manhattan Comm owns 217,884 shares. King Luther Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Marathon Management has 3,391 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Union Financial Bank holds 55,161 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Cohen Management reported 2,000 shares. The New York-based Gideon Capital Advsrs has invested 0.25% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mrj Inc accumulated 59,407 shares or 3.73% of the stock. 3,130 were accumulated by Hamel Associates. Ferguson Wellman Cap holds 0.01% or 2,486 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 140,288 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd reported 977,225 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank invested in 44,087 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.06% stake.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Topeka Capital Markets initiated Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Tuesday, May 24 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Tuesday, October 31. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $87.0 target. Credit Suisse maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $99 target. Guggenheim maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Tuesday, January 30. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $125.0 target. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by Jefferies. Bernstein initiated Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Monday, February 6. Bernstein has “Underperform” rating and $66 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Wednesday, November 21. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.40, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ABMD shares while 144 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 35.84 million shares or 0.84% less from 36.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comm National Bank & Trust reported 726 shares. Coe Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.57% invested in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 3,539 shares. 1,800 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Principal Fin Incorporated owns 70,405 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.05% or 7,184 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 15,542 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 15,985 shares. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 20,940 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 52,890 shares. Beech Hill has 1,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 10,075 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory holds 0.03% or 1,082 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking owns 0.25% invested in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 157,366 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 6,309 shares. Advisory Research reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $466.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10,548 shares to 162,510 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,427 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $8.18 million activity. The insider Greenfield Andrew J sold 4,440 shares worth $1.75 million. $4.33M worth of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was sold by Howley Michael G on Tuesday, September 25.