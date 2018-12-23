Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos (LOW) by 27.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 34,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.51 million, up from 126,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (LOW) by 37.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19 million, down from 44,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07M shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 17,614 shares to 69,389 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Em Lcl Debt Fd (ELD) by 101,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,240 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Inc holds 3.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 255,300 shares. Blair William Il invested in 0.21% or 292,050 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,516 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.76% or 118,982 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advisors holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,320 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 9,657 shares stake. Burke & Herbert Commercial Bank & Tru invested in 0.78% or 8,042 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 63,580 shares. Choate Advsrs holds 11,847 shares. Prospector Prns stated it has 1.64% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 380,689 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 570 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 36,320 shares stake. Cohen Steers owns 160,894 shares. Steinberg Asset invested in 14,376 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Lowe’s (LOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenterPoint Energy: Attractive Opportunity At A Low Price – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, August 23. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Friday, September 28 to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 13 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral” on Monday, October 31. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Jefferies upgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Monday, February 5 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 8 by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Wednesday, November 22.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. The insider CROOM MARSHALL A sold $1.80M. $29,407 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, August 24.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57M and $269.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Treasury Floating Rate Bond Etf (TFLO) by 67,081 shares to 75,740 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 8,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.