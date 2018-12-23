Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 54.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 38,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.78 million, down from 71,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Energen Corp (EGN) by 58.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 5,640 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 15,240 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31 million, up from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Energen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 3.44M shares traded or 104.39% up from the average. Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGN News: 07/03/2018 – Elliott Management: Supports Energen’s Decision to Immediately Initiate Review of Strategic Alternatives; 21/05/2018 – Icahn, Corvex Show Interest in Buying Energen; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON ADDED EGN, XL, HAWK, GG, VR IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Corvex Management Reports 9.9% Stake in Energen Corp; 07/03/2018 – ENERGEN IN PACT WITH CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP; 08/05/2018 – ENERGEN CORP – ESTIMATES 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 92.0 MBOEPD – 99.0 MBOEPD; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN SAYS AMTRUST IS VERY UNDERVALUED – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Energen’s profit more than triples on higher oil prices; 21/05/2018 – Interesting news today as Icahn and Corvex are teaming up on $EGN; 21/05/2018 – CORVEX MANAGEMENT REPORTS 8.7 PCT STAKE IN ENERGEN CORP AS OF MAY 20

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $395.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 104,940 shares to 376,860 shares, valued at $19.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 34,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Spirit Airlines Brought Low Fares to 9 New Cities in 2018 – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman: Price Is Lower Despite Less Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Lower Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Targets After Q3 Print – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenterPoint Energy: Attractive Opportunity At A Low Price – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow plunges nearly 800 points on rising fears of an economic slowdown – CNBC” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 14 by Longbow. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 23. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, October 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 22 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 28 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 2. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 13 by Jefferies.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. ROGERS BRIAN C also bought $880,200 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, November 23. Another trade for 15,735 shares valued at $1.80 million was made by CROOM MARSHALL A on Tuesday, September 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Violich Cap holds 13,606 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 828 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Coatue Limited reported 5,863 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory Services has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4,464 shares. Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc has 3.65% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 375,217 shares. Foster Motley Inc accumulated 30,004 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 13,920 are owned by Tcw Group. Connors Investor Service reported 119,765 shares. The Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation owns 111,640 shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Eqis Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.3% or 57,766 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mngmt Incorporated invested in 42,143 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energen gains amid potential sale speculation – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diamondback Energy to buy Energen in all-stock deal worth $9.2B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Put Halcon Out Of Its Misery – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hartstreet: Icahn And Corvex See Value In Energen, And We See Production Improvements – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energen: Greater Than 35% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2018.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $148.70 million activity. $173,727 worth of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) was sold by LYNCH RUSSELL E. JR. on Thursday, August 23.

Among 39 analysts covering Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Energen Corporation had 147 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 15 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 16 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $93 target in Thursday, May 24 report. Johnson Rice downgraded Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) on Tuesday, February 16 to “Accumulate” rating. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global on Friday, August 11 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $73 target in Wednesday, February 7 report. On Monday, August 29 the stock rating was initiated by Williams Capital Group with “Buy”. The stock of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 10. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of EGN in report on Wednesday, April 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 7 by KLR Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.52, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold EGN shares while 123 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 83.52 million shares or 5.18% less from 88.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 133,872 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) for 10,372 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd reported 384,232 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.03% or 7.59 million shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 217,211 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Services Automobile Association reported 13,293 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) for 10,291 shares. Old National Natl Bank In owns 3,572 shares. 5,265 were reported by Hightower Advisors Lc.