Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Magnaintla (MGA) by 94.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 107,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $321,000, down from 113,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Magnaintla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 1.73 million shares traded or 15.48% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 20.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 6,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 83,940 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.99M, down from 89,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxterintlin (NYSE:BAX) by 4,175 shares to 168,277 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjxcosinc (NYSE:TJX) by 10,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Automaticdat (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 3.18% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.57 per share. MGA’s profit will be $541.26 million for 6.99 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Magna International had 65 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, January 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 9. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, January 6. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 13 by TD Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, February 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 6 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, October 26 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by UBS. Atlantic Securities initiated The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, January 6 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, December 10 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 30 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 24 with “Neutral”. On Friday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

