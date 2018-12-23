Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 42.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 2,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,817 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $577,000, down from 6,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) by 16.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 22,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,638 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.08 million, up from 137,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Marriott International Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 4.32 million shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 08/05/2018 – Marriott tops profit estimates on higher prices, travel demand; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NASDAQ: MAR Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Marriott International, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MAR LOSS NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. â€“ MAR – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAR Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm â€“ MAR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Marriott International had 79 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 24 by SunTrust. On Thursday, November 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Monday, November 12. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 21. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 23 by Susquehanna. On Tuesday, November 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc owns 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 3,424 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Company accumulated 14,077 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has invested 0.15% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Shell Asset Management Comm owns 0.06% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 22,042 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma stated it has 3.07 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. has invested 0.49% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Joel Isaacson & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,917 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0.05% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Brinker Cap invested in 0.02% or 5,162 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund holds 5,440 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 232,687 shares. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd owns 39,100 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt stated it has 282,923 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Atria Invs Lc invested in 2,561 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Drexel Hamilton maintained it with “Buy” rating and $186 target in Tuesday, July 19 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 19 by Bernstein. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, October 12 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, July 12. Jefferies has “Sell” rating and $12500 target. As per Thursday, March 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, June 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 18. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 28. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: One Sentence – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM About To Pummel The Bears – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Disappointing, Again – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reuters: IBM, HPE victims of Chinese hacking – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The IBM And Red Hat Tango – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $386.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,167 shares to 16,590 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ima Wealth stated it has 2,724 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company invested in 37,725 shares. Birmingham Management Al holds 28,175 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 68,238 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Signature Financial Incorporated reported 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 51,495 shares. The Alabama-based Aull Monroe Mngmt Corp has invested 1.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,270 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt accumulated 26,550 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 0.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Advsr Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 0.59% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oak Associates Oh has 181,871 shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Swedish Joseph also bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. $1.67M worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was sold by Gherson Diane J. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $114,673 was made by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31. 4,311 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. 8,500 shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M, worth $998,835.