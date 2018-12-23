Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Materialise Nv (MTLS) by 128.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 49,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,456 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21M, up from 38,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Materialise Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 11.65% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 2.25 million shares traded or 1127.89% up from the average. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 0.64% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 06/03/2018 – Materialise to Launch TRUMATCH® Personalized Solutions Shoulder System; 26/03/2018 – materialise nv | mimics inprint | K173619 | 03/21/2018 |; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Net $1.83M; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Rev $53.6M; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – BOJ SUMMARY: ONE IDEA COULD BE FOR BOJ, GOVT TO TAKE COORDINATED ACTION IF RISKS HAMPERING ACHIEVEMENT OF PRICE GOAL MATERIALISE; 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q EPS $0.00; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q Rev $54.1M; 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas Sa (CCU) by 12.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 142,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 978,147 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.82 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Compania Cervecerias Unidas Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 206,569 shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has declined 1.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.39, from 0.57 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 4 investors sold CCU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 28.38 million shares or 11.86% more from 25.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc accumulated 916 shares. Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 0.03% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Acadian Asset Mgmt owns 0.3% invested in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) for 2.61 million shares. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Goldman Sachs Group holds 143,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia reported 978,147 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owns 49,491 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 43,455 shares. State Street holds 296,979 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Lazard Asset Management Limited reported 0% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 7,267 shares. Ajo Lp owns 15,060 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering United Breweries Company Limited (NYSE:CCU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. United Breweries Company Limited had 11 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, January 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 2 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, August 29, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 18 by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. As per Saturday, August 29, the company rating was downgraded by TheStreet. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 10 by Deutsche Bank. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 18 by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan downgraded CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) on Wednesday, October 5 to “Underweight” rating. JP Morgan upgraded CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) on Wednesday, April 12 to “Neutral” rating.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 102,900 shares to 177,303 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 7.31M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.43M shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).