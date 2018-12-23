Glenview State Bank Trust decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corporation (MCD) by 6.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 41,070 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.87M, down from 44,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54M shares traded or 109.34% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 49,255 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.81M, down from 53,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. $849,666 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Borden Ian Frederick on Thursday, October 25. Another trade for 201,123 shares valued at $35.32 million was sold by Easterbrook Stephen. DeBiase Francesca A. had sold 15,136 shares worth $2.67 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $38.60 million were sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. Shares for $3.91 million were sold by Sneed Michael E on Monday, August 27. 2,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. On Monday, December 3 Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 166,695 shares.