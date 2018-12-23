Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 98.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 39,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,510 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $798,000, up from 39,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 06/03/2018 – Economic Times: Pankaj Mitra quits Infosys fund; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO PAY INR10 AS SPECIAL DIVIDEND; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 04/05/2018 – INFOSYS APPROVES INR130M OF ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT RSU FOR PAREKH; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Creative and Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Infosys Ltd; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CO. NOT NAMED BY CBI IN FIRST INFORMATION REPORT; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Infosys ex-CFO’s severance pay attracts service tax

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 0.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 337,654 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $56.49 million, down from 339,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54 million shares traded or 109.34% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $897.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 4,210 shares to 11,961 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 95,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP).

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. Another trade for 3,192 shares valued at $562,335 was made by Krulewitch Jerome N on Wednesday, October 24. Easterbrook Stephen sold $35.32 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, October 24. 15,136 shares were sold by DeBiase Francesca A., worth $2.67M.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $8.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3,003 shares to 25,407 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Preferred Bank Of Los Angeles (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 18,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,712 shares, and has risen its stake in City Office Reit (NYSE:CIO).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.