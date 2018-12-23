Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 56.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 6,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,075 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $480,000, down from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 82.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 48,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 107,279 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.61 million, up from 58,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18M shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 23/03/2018 – ANTICANCER AGENT LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN JAPAN, FIRST APPROVAL WORLDWIDE FOR LENVIMA FOR HCC; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hodges Capital Management Inc stated it has 15,574 shares. Cap Invsts holds 1.51% or 87.30M shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 32,415 shares stake. North Star Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 11,490 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 51,286 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Atwood And Palmer reported 1,200 shares. Kwmg Lc reported 0% stake. Lumbard Kellner Limited reported 6,120 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.14 million shares. Capital Intl Sarl has invested 0.49% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 270 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Com Limited. Parus Finance (Uk) invested 2.5% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). South Dakota Council has invested 0.68% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cap Intl Ca owns 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1,162 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck HIV treatments OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces LYNPARZA Approved by FDA for First-Line Maintenance Therapy in BRCA-Mutated Advanced Ovarian Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Short-Term Outlook For Merck – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Is Up 40% In 2018: What’s Driving The Rally? (NYSE:MRK) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $451.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 9,694 shares to 33,644 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,962 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 31. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $70 target in Thursday, August 13 report. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, April 20. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 1 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, July 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Monday, February 26. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $56.0 target. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 5 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Credit Suisse.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc, which manages about $279.89M and $111.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 6,851 shares to 19,923 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 14 with “Buy”. SunTrust initiated AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Wednesday, July 22. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 30. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, November 16 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9000 target in Monday, June 26 report. On Thursday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray downgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Friday, June 1. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $10500 target. On Sunday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 11 by TheStreet.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. 60,000 shares were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $5.40M. GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 11. RAPP EDWARD J bought $99,909 worth of stock or 1,013 shares. TILTON GLENN F also bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 27. SEVERINO MICHAEL had sold 50,000 shares worth $4.88 million. 94,140 shares were sold by Schumacher Laura J, worth $8.81 million on Tuesday, December 4.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89B for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.