Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 93.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 52,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $570,000, down from 56,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 31.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 20,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,142 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.56 million, down from 65,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 664,218 shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 0.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Methanex (MEOH) Up 29% in 6 Months: What’s Behind the Rally? – Nasdaq” on April 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Snap, Kansas City Southern, Intel, Methanex, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Acadia Healthcare â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Methanex: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2017. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Eastman Chemical, Packaging Corp of America and Methanex – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season Showing Strong Revenue Momentum – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Methanex Corporation had 85 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) on Friday, June 30 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) on Friday, August 25 with “Hold” rating. TD Securities upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 31 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 5 report. Alembic maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, October 31 report. On Friday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, December 28 with “Outperform”. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 29. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, November 24.

Analysts await Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MEOH’s profit will be $155.69M for 5.93 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Methanex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,124 shares to 106,851 shares, valued at $17.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 23,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ABB, AGCO, AT&T, Broadcom, Caterpillar, Costco, First Solar, Lululemon, Roku, Verizon, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar: Perennial Underinvestment Leads To Inferior Defensive Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) – The 5 Things I Look For In A Potential Trade – Benzinga” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar: Can It Achieve Bullish Expectations? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. The insider De Lange Bob bought 1,080 shares worth $124,826.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. William Blair downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, September 25 report. UBS maintained the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 3 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Tigress Financial. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CAT in report on Monday, January 25 to “Sell” rating. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $165.0 target in Thursday, January 18 report. Jefferies maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Tuesday, May 30 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by UBS.