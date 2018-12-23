Blair William & Company increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 12,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.05 million, up from 232,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63M shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 5.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 981 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,636 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.32M, down from 17,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time ‘A+’ IDR to Amazon.com, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN made $1.6 billion in profit on $51 billion in revenue last quarter:; 14/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising, and Prime subscriptions; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $7.60 million activity. Thorsen Steven L. JR sold 40,000 shares worth $2.20 million.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. BEZOS JEFFREY P had sold 16,964 shares worth $27.69 million on Monday, October 29. Shares for $3.66M were sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Olsavsky Brian T sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21 million. 2,000 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $3.96M. On Thursday, November 15 Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 181 shares. $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.