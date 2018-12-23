Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 1201.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 33,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.55% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60 million, up from 2,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $114.52. About 1.77 million shares traded or 112.68% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 15.39% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.39% the S&P500.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 3,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,888 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.61M, down from 297,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GWU Hospital deal to oversee UMC’s replacement may be imploding – Washington Business Journal” on December 05, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How GWU Hospitalâ€™s deal to run a Southeast hospital could affect Howard – Washington Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “GWU Hospital says itâ€™s back in the game to work toward East End Hospital deal – Washington Business Journal” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Takes Action on Pharma Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $278.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2,915 shares to 64,715 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 23 analysts covering Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Universal Health Services Inc. had 74 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, December 19 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of UHS in report on Friday, December 14 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, September 5. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UHS in report on Monday, October 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, October 2. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, January 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, January 24. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140.0 target in Tuesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, January 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold UHS shares while 131 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.66% more from 78.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 16,005 are owned by Mastrapasqua Asset Management. Prudential Financial reported 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Verition Fund Mngmt Llc owns 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 4,626 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ingalls Snyder Limited reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Olstein Cap Mngmt LP has 0.67% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 39,000 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 57,330 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,942 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 5,000 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset owns 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 3,484 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 11,617 shares. 22,105 were accumulated by Ghp Invest Advisors. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp reported 308,845 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polaris Mgmt Limited Com has 489,152 shares. Consulate stated it has 0.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp has 1.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cubic Asset Management Llc has invested 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10.18 million are owned by Adage Capital Partners Grp Limited Liability Com. First Financial In has 1.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,693 shares. Johnson Financial accumulated 93,224 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Matarin Capital Management Limited Co owns 24,931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Limited Com reported 79,500 shares. Brown Advisory Lc owns 169,403 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Gator Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. 366,672 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co. Clark Management Gp stated it has 362,453 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Llc reported 127,031 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Com has 8,707 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 12 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, April 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 20. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 11 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, January 6. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $94.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. Tigress Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 7 report. Bank of America maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $130 target.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Browser Shift Has Major Implications For Software And Devices – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2018: MOMO, SCWX, UXIN, BABA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Extends Holiday Sale, Trims Xbox & Surface Rates – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Microsoft’s Dividend? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $6.43M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Nadella Satya. On Friday, August 31 the insider Hood Amy sold $13.09 million. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.