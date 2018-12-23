Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 361,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $255.88 million, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 6.04M shares traded or 61.41% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 9.32% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 219,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.05 million, up from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold CAH shares while 195 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 258.08 million shares or 2.70% less from 265.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farmers Merchants Inc reported 1,307 shares. First Natl Tru holds 0.07% or 12,048 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 21,749 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 35,341 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk accumulated 20,408 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt holds 193 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Lc owns 12,830 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,924 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Rockland holds 0.1% or 15,728 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 1.15 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership invested in 178,549 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd stated it has 83,761 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 16.03% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CAH’s profit will be $327.72 million for 10.10 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.73% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cardinal Health had 59 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Conviction Buy” rating given on Monday, March 7 by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs upgraded Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) on Thursday, December 17 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, November 3. The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 6 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Leerink Swann given on Monday, April 24. Mizuho downgraded Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) rating on Tuesday, January 3. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $79 target. The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Mizuho. Argus Research downgraded Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) on Wednesday, November 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Needham on Tuesday, April 4.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $194,798 activity. 804 shares were sold by LAWS STUART G, worth $44,662.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $13.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 3.00M shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $230.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.71 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

More recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “How Safe Is Cardinal Health’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cardinal Health: Showing Strength Through Volatile Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 22 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 22 by Wunderlich. The company was maintained on Monday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Friday, January 27. JP Morgan maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, January 25. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $87 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, July 3 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Park Oh invested in 4% or 637,376 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Advsr invested 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Narwhal Capital Mngmt has invested 3.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 1.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sageworth Tru reported 387 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boussard Gavaudan Invest Mgmt Llp owns 257,723 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt reported 0.84% stake. Kdi Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 2.31% or 63,748 shares. 63 are held by Advent Capital Mngmt De. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Asset Mgmt reported 302,059 shares stake. Bridges Invest Mgmt owns 246,915 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Winfield Associates has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 63,829 shares. Strategic Glob Lc owns 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,417 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of stock. Hood Amy also sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 36,500 shares valued at $4.06 million was sold by Hogan Kathleen T.