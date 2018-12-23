Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Team Inc (TISI) by 8.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 252,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.69M, down from 275,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Team Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $424.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 573,505 shares traded or 85.89% up from the average. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has risen 17.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc; 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 04/04/2018 – Team Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11-12; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q REV. $316.3M, EST. $313.0M; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 1.0C; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 106,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.95M, down from 245,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay

More notable recent Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Team, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:TISI – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Team, Inc. Appoints Susan M. Ball as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Team, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:TISI – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sugar Land-based industrial services co. hires CFO from CVR Energy – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 118.60% or $0.51 from last year’s $0.43 per share. After $-0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Team, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $436.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) by 170,992 shares to 308,921 shares, valued at $15.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 65,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Among 4 analysts covering Team (NYSE:TISI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Team had 11 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded the shares of TISI in report on Monday, January 22 to “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) rating on Monday, September 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $17.0 target. The stock of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 10. Johnson Rice downgraded Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) on Thursday, November 8 to “Accumulate” rating. Johnson Rice upgraded Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) rating on Tuesday, January 23. Johnson Rice has “Buy” rating and $24.0 target. Johnson Rice upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 5 report. The stock of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) earned “Hold” rating by BB&T Capital on Thursday, January 7. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 9 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, August 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Johnson Rice to “Accumulate” on Wednesday, November 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold TISI shares while 47 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 33.84 million shares or 3.48% less from 35.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pacific Global Inv Company stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) for 858 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 67,592 shares. Amer Gru invested in 0% or 23,290 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). 63,164 are owned by Barclays Plc. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.1% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 395,625 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 45,287 shares. Principal Fin Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny owns 2,135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jbf Cap Inc invested 0.02% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.96M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Since December 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $49,499 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $432,000 were sold by Capossela Christopher C. $21.70M worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. 118,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy. 2,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $214,363.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Global Equities Research with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 23 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Credit Suisse. Bernstein maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100.0 target in Wednesday, November 15 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, April 27. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 27. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 10.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burgundy Asset Ltd reported 3.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Curbstone stated it has 45,068 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Confluence Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Cap Financial Bank Tx holds 4,285 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National has 0.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 68,808 shares. Whale Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 2.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.12M shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 1.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,635 shares. Barnett accumulated 1,087 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Premier Asset Limited Liability Company holds 10,592 shares. Private Wealth Lc has invested 4.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwerin Boyle Cap Inc holds 106,550 shares. Colrain Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.13% stake. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 43,606 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Management Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,025 shares.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $286.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,150 shares to 90,880 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.