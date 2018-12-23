Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 36.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 2,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $591,000, down from 7,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83M shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 4,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,251 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.10 million, down from 127,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, December 16. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $65 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, February 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, February 6. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, July 17. As per Monday, November 30, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 13 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, January 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, January 11. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stelac Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division holds 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 585,334 shares. Moreover, Hitchwood Mgmt LP has 0.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 46,954 are owned by Newman Dignan Sheerar. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity holds 6.35M shares or 3.81% of its portfolio. Martin Currie Ltd has 204,718 shares. Texas-based Ycg Ltd has invested 2.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 69,316 were reported by American Money Limited Liability Company. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp holds 1.36 million shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,045 were accumulated by Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company. Cna Fincl Corporation has 125,900 shares. Principal Financial Gru has 16.05M shares.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,732 shares to 27,895 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 39,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. 4,000 shares valued at $432,000 were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Thursday, December 6. On Thursday, November 8 Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 36,500 shares. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, INFY, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft confirms Edge revamp, coming to Mac – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Microsoft, Altria Group and Delta Air Lines – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2018: DCAR, SPI, CSIQ, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “A New Google Chrome Browser â€” From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 32 insider sales for $22.11 million activity. Shares for $28,098 were sold by Singh Vijayanthimala. $1.50 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Jorgensen Blake J. Shares for $711,123 were sold by Soderlund Patrick. $278,347 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by PROBST LAWRENCE F III. $113,420 worth of stock was sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Thursday, September 20. Bruzzo Chris sold 1,500 shares worth $212,389.

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, October 30 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 31 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Long-Term Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 30 by Hilliard Lyons. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, August 31 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 18 by Bank of America. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Consumer Stocks to Buy and Hold Through the New Year – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Time to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock? 1 Analyst Thinks So – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts Are Down in 2018 – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unleash Your Power in the Anthem VIP Demo Starting Jan 25 – Business Wire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 14.08% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.06 per share. EA’s profit will be $534.77 million for 10.81 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.25% EPS growth.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $130.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 10,686 shares to 37,338 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 10,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oz Mgmt Lp invested in 0.04% or 64,144 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability Co (Wy) stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Amer International Incorporated accumulated 132,076 shares. 2.02 million are owned by State Bank Of America De. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,156 shares. 19,504 are held by Palo Cap. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 463,060 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. 279,413 are held by Sei Invs. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0% or 45 shares. Federated Pa reported 4,379 shares stake. Ibis Prtn Llp stated it has 8,179 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 195,837 shares. Myriad Asset Ltd invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alphaone Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,220 shares. Transamerica Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 540 shares.