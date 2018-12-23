Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 11.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 294,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.34 million, up from 264,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 13.60 million shares traded or 116.87% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,798 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.41M, up from 89,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Wednesday, October 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $173.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 7. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, January 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Mkt Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, July 24. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, December 4. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, December 17. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Avangrid, GoDaddy, NGL Energy Partners LP, Lazard, Briggs & Stratton, and Celgene â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene Reports Positive Data on Tecentriq, Abraxane Study – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Applied Materials, Biogen, CyberArk, Electronic Arts, Marathon, Nike, NXP Semiconductors and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celgene: Money Will Flow Back – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Celgene (CELG) – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 98,969 were reported by Woodstock. Brandywine Investment Lc invested in 0.25% or 442,236 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.34% stake. Blackhill Capital owns 24,800 shares. American National Insur Tx, Texas-based fund reported 86,545 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ballentine Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ent Fin Svcs Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Round Table Service Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,629 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sivik Glob Health Limited Liability has 1.6% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 200 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.15% or 67,888 shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 0.02% stake. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 1.10M shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.12 million on Monday, December 3. $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of stock. On Friday, October 26 the insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70M.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $128 target in Monday, July 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 31 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy”. Global Equities Research maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, January 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial on Monday, January 23 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup upgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, January 27. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $65 target.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why the Success of Teams Shows the Strength of Microsoft Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Sell Facebook Stock Near the Lows – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2018: DCAR, SPI, CSIQ, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sonata Group Inc owns 22,107 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates holds 399,553 shares. Synovus reported 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Nokota Management Lp has 0.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tcw Gru accumulated 755,580 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate stated it has 181,520 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Mariner Wealth stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alkeon Ltd Liability reported 3.27M shares. Grp stated it has 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Citizens Commercial Bank Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 145,888 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Corp Adv invested in 0.66% or 15,968 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Private Harbour Mgmt And Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 3.99% stake. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Town & Country Bank & Dba First Bankers invested in 3.57% or 65,481 shares.