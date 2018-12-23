Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 9,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 368,421 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.14 billion, down from 378,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 7.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 104,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $107.76M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.72% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 1.89M shares traded or 71.09% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 17.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Among 16 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 209,886 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $111.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Another recent and important 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Jazz Pharmaceuticals, 58, Encore Capital Group, Churchill Downs, Addus HomeCare, and Huntington Ingalls Industries â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1045.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 6,444 shares to 61,806 shares, valued at $6.11 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipath Bbg Commodity Etn (DJP) by 97 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C also sold $1.12M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, December 3. BROD FRANK H had sold 20,000 shares worth $2.15M on Wednesday, October 31. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31. $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2.