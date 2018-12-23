Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 70,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.92 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $562.81 million, down from 4.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management increased its stake in Stmicroelectronics Nv (STM) by 39.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,564 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61M, up from 62,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management who had been investing in Stmicroelectronics Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 4.52 million shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 37.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Reports on Main Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS vs Semcon IP, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 05/01/2018; 25/04/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS CEO BOZOTTI SEES “STRONG DEMAND ON AUTOMOTIVE EVERYWHERE”, NO SIGN OF ACCUMULATION OF INVENTORIES; 07/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics to Webcast Capital Markets Day; 31/05/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics’ Shareholders Adopt All Resolutions at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics Reports on Main Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – STMICRO SAYS FOR H2 IT SEES HEALTHY DEMAND, WITH A STRONG BACKLOG ACROSS ALL PRODUCT GROUPS, END MARKETS, INCLUDING SMARTPHONES; 25/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics 1Q Net Pft $239M; 25/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics Trades 3.6 Higher After 1Q Results; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fine-Tuned for Visual Search (COSSIM)

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C. $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. 40,000 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.45M on Friday, August 31. $13.09M worth of stock was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp invested in 0.16% or 57,084 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc accumulated 256,407 shares or 4.63% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn owns 589,881 shares. River Mercantile Asset Llp reported 150,043 shares. 10,817 are owned by West Oak Limited Liability. First Dallas Securities reported 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wetherby Asset Management holds 2.84% or 201,259 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 49,575 are owned by Texas Yale Cap. Iron Financial Ltd Llc has 7,561 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Zuckerman Invest Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 82,318 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc accumulated 9.85 million shares or 1.79% of the stock. Cooke And Bieler LP holds 2,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chartist Ca invested in 0% or 2,282 shares. First Washington holds 4.66% or 85,668 shares in its portfolio.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 532,891 shares to 811,040 shares, valued at $34.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Steris Plc.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Citigroup. On Friday, January 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, April 27 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, August 29. Bernstein maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, February 1. Bernstein has “Buy” rating and $118.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, February 2. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 1. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, October 23 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2018: DCAR, SPI, CSIQ, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock and Microsoft collab on retirement platform – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: AMOT, CMTL, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. STMicroelectronics had 26 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, September 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Friday, October 14 report. On Wednesday, January 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 13 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 11 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) on Monday, October 10 to “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Friday, April 28. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank.