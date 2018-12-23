West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 32.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 35,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,423 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.56M, down from 109,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 200,597 shares traded or 22.52% up from the average. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has declined 9.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 7.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 97,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.77 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 17.48M shares traded or 121.14% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 3.67 million shares to 427,791 shares, valued at $25.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.49M shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.54 million activity. Shares for $1.21M were sold by Myers Daniel P. on Wednesday, September 12.

