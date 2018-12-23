Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd Com (RE) by 31.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.69% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.94 million, up from 9,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $213.27. About 466,998 shares traded or 58.76% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.42% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) by 31.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 146,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,339 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.24M, down from 458,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Monroe Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 1.05 million shares traded or 470.21% up from the average. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 21.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director; 27/03/2018 – MONROE CAPITAL HIRES RYAN FLANDERS AS VICE PRESIDENT; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 14/03/2018 MONROE CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $278.7 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q-End Net Asset Value $13.49/Share; 14/03/2018 – Monroe Capital 4Q Net Asset Value $13.77/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 41 investors sold RE shares while 134 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 37.53 million shares or 2.97% more from 36.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Moreover, Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 212,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Pggm Invests has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Raymond James Fin Services Advsr holds 0% or 3,858 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 22,177 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) accumulated 4,500 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested 0.04% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0.01% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 16,428 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.04% or 88,280 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 3,000 shares stake. Moreover, Alethea Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.74% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 2,150 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has 7,145 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 350 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 167,050 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Everest Re Group Ltd had 33 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 24 report. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of RE in report on Tuesday, January 17 to “Underperform” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the shares of RE in report on Monday, July 17 to “Sell” rating. As per Monday, November 27, the company rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Monday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of RE in report on Monday, September 18 with “Sell” rating. As per Tuesday, February 6, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, August 17 report. The stock of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MRCC’s profit will be $7.36 million for 6.36 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Monroe Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $410.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Cor by 138,411 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 9 analysts covering Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Monroe Capital had 12 analyst reports since April 27, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 9 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, November 13. The stock of Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 27. The stock of Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) earned “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Wednesday, April 27. Raymond James initiated Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) on Tuesday, August 16 with “Outperform” rating. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 10 report. On Wednesday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, August 10, the company rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann. The rating was downgraded by JMP Securities on Wednesday, November 7 to “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 5 investors sold MRCC shares while 17 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 3.97 million shares or 3.50% less from 4.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 105 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 52,438 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 91,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset has invested 0.05% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). The California-based Palo has invested 0.04% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Blair William & Comm Il holds 0.07% or 866,044 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 61,532 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 98,961 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). 13,985 were reported by Raymond James Financial Serv Inc. Barclays Plc reported 0% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Com has 0% invested in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Rothschild Invest Corp Il holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 107,150 shares. Muzinich And Inc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 312,339 shares.