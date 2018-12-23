New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 248,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 496,778 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.05M, up from 248,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29 million shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 04/05/2018 – INFOSYS APPROVES INR130M OF ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT RSU FOR PAREKH; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 06/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.N : BERENBERG STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $14; 08/04/2018 – Mint: With new CEO in place, Nandan Nilekani takes a step back at Infosys; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 26/04/2018 – Indy Star: Once little-known, Infosys plans to join the ranks of Indianapolis’ largest employers

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 89.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 2,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,656 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $826,000, up from 2,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 2.02 million shares traded or 135.84% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 17.12% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 15/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of Financial Engineering Associates Inc. to Allegro Development Corp; 19/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA®; 15/05/2018 – MSCI: ARGENTINA MARKET SITUATION MAKES IT TOUGHER TO DECIDE WHETHER TO GIVE IT EMERGING MARKET STATUS; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 17/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA

Among 11 analysts covering MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. MSCI Inc. had 28 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $165 target in Friday, November 2 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 23. Morgan Stanley maintained MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) on Wednesday, January 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) on Friday, November 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $185 target in Thursday, September 13 report. The stock of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 31 by Northcoast. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 10 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 2 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold MSCI shares while 154 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 76.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 77.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Signaturefd Lc stated it has 203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bp Plc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 11,200 shares. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated holds 36 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 37,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 3,527 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co reported 48,810 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 186,927 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,495 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 4,195 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davy Asset Management Limited owns 14,777 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 134,992 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 395,431 shares.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 23,300 shares to 34,250 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 8,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,093 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

More news for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 07, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Teleflex, Anthem, Crown Castle International, MSCI, GCI Liberty, and Akebia Therapeutics â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” and published on November 29, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 9, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. Societe Generale upgraded Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) on Monday, September 28 to “Hold” rating. On Monday, August 21 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 25 report. The company was initiated on Friday, October 16 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 11 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 15 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, June 8. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Another recent and important Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news was published by Gurufocus.com which published an article titled: “Infosys Appoints Nilanjan Roy as CFO – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018.