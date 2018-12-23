Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Nanometrics Com (NANO) by 22560% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 22,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,660 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $850,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nanometrics Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 472,555 shares traded or 77.87% up from the average. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has risen 15.20% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1063.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 67,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,324 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.66M, up from 6,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70M shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Company (MMM) CEO Michael Roman Presents at Credit Suisse 6th Annual Industrials Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $632.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerg Mkt (IEMG) by 229,140 shares to 42,930 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,472 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. Hammes Eric D. also sold $274,752 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, September 10.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $428,277 activity. 6,856 shares were sold by Lesaicherre Pierre-Yves, worth $214,661 on Tuesday, November 27. On Tuesday, August 28 Taylor Janet Therese sold $103,218 worth of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) or 2,305 shares. $25,430 worth of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) was sold by Kocher Rollin.

