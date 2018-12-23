Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Williams Co Inc Com (WMB) by 40.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 566,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.72 million, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Williams Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35 million shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 47.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 368,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,374 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.72 million, down from 776,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 925,887 shares traded or 71.80% up from the average. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 32.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 16/04/2018 – VW Trucks Mulls Raising Navistar Stake, Forcing Offer for Entire Company; 07/03/2018 – Icahn-Backed Navistar Caps Turnaround With Overhaul of Top Truck; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR DROPS AS VW SAYS ‘NOT REPORTING ANY CHANGES’ TO PLANS; 18/04/2018 – Volkswagen Truck & Bus Not Reporting Any Changes to Plans or Proposals for Navistar; 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR SPOKESWOMAN LYNDI MCMILLAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – IT IS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR NAVISTAR UNDER U.S. SECURITIES LAW OR DELAWARE LAW TO INCREASE STAKE IN CO; 18/04/2018 – VW MAY SEE ACTIONS ON NAV IN FUTURE INCL. POSSIBLE PURCHASE; 30/04/2018 – International Truck And IC Bus Feature Clean, Electric Drivetrain At Advanced Clean Transportation Expo; 18/04/2018 – MHR Fund: Navistar Board Elected Miller Effective April 17

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 2.94 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. First Manhattan accumulated 0.01% or 63,186 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 0.11% stake. Fincl Architects holds 4,903 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adams Natural Resources Fund has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Homrich And Berg holds 0.02% or 12,989 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Limited Partnership has 1.28% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 215,083 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 15,122 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ls Ltd Company reported 27,747 shares stake. Cutter Company Brokerage holds 0.69% or 74,689 shares in its portfolio.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $259,422 worth of stock. CREEL MICHAEL A bought 25,000 shares worth $644,283. Shares for $25,750 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. $249,856 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were sold by Cooper Kathleen B. $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Zamarin Chad J..

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MLI) by 17,081 shares to 140,819 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc Com by 7,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,500 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs Com Stk (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NAV shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 416,770 shares or 7.80% more from 386,613 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Sei Invs reported 26,252 shares. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Stanley Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Numerixs Investment Techs owns 7,067 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 178,874 shares to 199,591 shares, valued at $43.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.68M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

