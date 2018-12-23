Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 73.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 920 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106,000, down from 1,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 16/05/2018 – Britain’s BT fights back with new consumer strategy; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 7.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 563,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.14M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $200.81M, down from 7.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 2.36 million shares traded or 247.55% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 20.95% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70M and $566.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell Midcap Index Fd (IWR) by 9,844 shares to 339,557 shares, valued at $70.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) by 37,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 140,577 were accumulated by Newbrook Cap Limited Partnership. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 125 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,000 shares. 621 were accumulated by Fort Washington Advisors Oh. Cetera Advisor Llc accumulated 8,598 shares. Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,812 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Abner Herrman Brock stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 63,409 shares or 0.59% of the stock. London Of Virginia holds 0% or 1,610 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 129,734 shares. Welch And Forbes stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wesbanco State Bank owns 2,332 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Coastline Tru Company invested in 0.21% or 3,908 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc owns 0.58% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 52,319 shares.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, October 4. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $175.0 target. The firm has “Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 19 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by GBH Insights on Thursday, February 15. Pivotal Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, January 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, June 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, August 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, October 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 15 by Canaccord Genuity. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, January 8 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “FAANG Stocks Have a November to Dismember – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Walt Disney – Nasdaq” published on November 25, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Unload In December – Investorplace.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday Morning â€” Trading Tesla, Nike and More – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Now Is Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 33 selling transactions for $193.38 million activity. 1,000 shares were sold by WELLS DAVID B, worth $359,000 on Monday, September 24. 38,976 shares valued at $14.47M were sold by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19. $27.21 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HASTINGS REED. $40.10 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A. Shares for $7.36M were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. $4.20M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Bennett Kelly on Wednesday, October 31.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) CEO Philip Heasley on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “ACI Worldwide and BioCatch Protect Consumers from Online and Mobile Banking Fraud with Behavioral Biometrics – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. Announces Private Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide’s (ACIW) CEO Phil Heasley on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2018.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $11.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 87,326 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $422.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 181,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold ACIW shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 116.68 million shares or 0.76% less from 117.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2.04 million were accumulated by Timessquare Mgmt. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Kbc Gru Nv holds 70,470 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct invested 3.93% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 10,826 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce reported 15,907 shares. Brown Advisory reported 84,564 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 136,169 are owned by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Mgmt has invested 1.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 13,940 are held by Eqis Management Incorporated. Ameritas Partners reported 0.06% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 158,086 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 27,000 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 520,780 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. ACI Worldwide had 9 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 12. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31.0 target in Friday, February 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Wednesday, June 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, August 4 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 4 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, February 26 by Avondale.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 34.38% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $99.74 million for 7.63 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 290.91% EPS growth.