Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Northern Technologies Internat (NTIC) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Northern Technologies Internat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 11,634 shares traded or 128.93% up from the average. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has risen 43.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC); 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 19.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.49 million, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 33 selling transactions for $193.38 million activity. 105,868 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $34.80M were sold by HASTINGS REED. BARTON RICHARD N sold 700 shares worth $241,343. Shares for $4.20M were sold by Bennett Kelly on Wednesday, October 31. $7.36 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M. Another trade for 111,391 shares valued at $40.10 million was sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A. The insider HYMAN DAVID A sold 38,976 shares worth $14.47 million.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $281.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,750 shares to 12,350 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,850 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baillie Gifford And stated it has 7.49 million shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust holds 758 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,636 shares. Asset One Ltd has 0.57% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Utah Retirement Systems owns 77,524 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Altfest L J accumulated 774 shares. Seatown Pte Limited owns 1.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 21,000 shares. Dragoneer Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 79,760 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 2.77% stake. Fiduciary Company holds 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 5,371 shares. Moreover, S R Schill And Assocs has 0.33% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Captrust Advsr invested in 331 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Telos Mgmt Inc reported 1,863 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 724,246 shares.

